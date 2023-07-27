Storm Ravages Balkans as Global Warming’s Impact Continues

Balkan Insight reported that a storm with 150-kilometer-per-hour winds struck Slovenia, Bosnia, Croatia, and Serbia on July 19. Among the areas affected was Croatia’s capital, Zagreb. The storm left six dead, while there were hundreds of others injured, the outlet said. At least four of the victims were killed by falling trees.





The storm followed a heat wave as well as a prior storm that hit Slovenia just the day before. According to scientists, severe storms are expected to grow more and more frequent as the Earth’s temperature heats up, one of several major signs of ongoing global warming. Impacts of the environmental crisis were also felt elsewhere across the world in July in the forms of droughts, wildfires, and heat waves.





