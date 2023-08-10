Amazon Deforestation Decreases Under Lula

CNN reported that the change in leadership in Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has resulted in a 66 percent drop in deforestation in the Amazon in July 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. Al Jazeera added that this was the lowest amount of forest cleared in the Amazon in July since 2017.

According to CNN, a Switzerland-sized area of tropical rainforest was lost globally in 2022. Rainforests create about 20 percent of oxygen in the atmosphere and host an enormous amount of biodiversity. As a result, preserving rainforests is crucial to efforts to combat global warming and protect the environment.





Brazil registered a record high deforestation rate for the first nine months of 2022 [Image: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images]

July was likely the hottest month on record. Much of the Mediterranean struggled through a heat wave, and big parts of South America attempted to beat unusual winter heat ranging above 100 degrees Fahrenheit in at least one location.





by Saurav Sarkar from the Globetrotter News Service