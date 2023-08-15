Celebrating 97 Birth Anniversary of Castro: Architect of Cuba’s Transformation

On the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of the legendary Cuban revolutionary, Fidel Castro, his enduring impact on Cuba’s history and the world stage is celebrated and remembered.





Castro, along with notable revolutionaries like Che Guevara, orchestrated a determined guerilla campaign that led to the overthrow of the US-backed dictator, Fulgencio Batista, reshaping Cuba’s destiny forever.





Fidel with Salvador Allende in Chile, 1971

Before the Cuban Revolution, the economic landscape of the country was characterized by significant US financial interests. US corporations held staggering shares in various sectors of the Cuban economy:

90% ownership of Cuba’s mines

80% control over public utilities

50% stake in railways

40% influence on sugar production

25% ownership of bank deposits

The revolution marked a turning point. Castro’s revolutionary government initiated sweeping changes that defined the nation’s future. Among these transformative steps was the nationalization and expansion of the healthcare system. Substantial investments were directed toward this sector, paving the way for millions to access healthcare services for free.





Even in the face of challenging circumstances, including a prolonged embargo imposed by the United States, Cuba managed to achieve remarkable feats:





Higher Life Expectancy: Despite the embargo and economic constraints, Cuba achieved a life expectancy that surpassed that of the United States.





Doctors per Capita: Cuba boasts a higher ratio of doctors per capita compared to many other nations, highlighting its commitment to accessible healthcare and human development.





Fidel Castro’s legacy continues to inspire not only the people of Cuba but also individuals worldwide who champion equality, self-determination, and the pursuit of a better society. His leadership and the transformation he catalyzed serve as a testament to the enduring power of resilience and the unwavering pursuit of progress.