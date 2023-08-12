China-Mongolia border port sees surging trade volume

(Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, registered surging import and export cargo volume in the first seven months this year, said local customs.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region handled an import and export cargo throughput of nearly 10.33 million tonnes during this period, up 69.6 percent year on year.





There were considerable exports of daily necessities, garments and electronic products, while imports of rapeseed, coal and meat were also significant, according to local customs authorities.





A China-Europe freight train runs through the national gate at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 8, 2021. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

Xiong Jiudi, an official with Erenhot Customs, said local authorities have been making efforts to streamline customs clearance procedures.





The Erenhot port now serves 69 China-Europe freight train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries. As of July 30, the port had handled 1,800 trips of China-Europe freight trains, a year-on-year rise of 27.37 percent.