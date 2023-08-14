China's Onshore Modular Reactor Completes Core Assembly

On April 10th, the core module of the Linglong One, the world’s first commercial onshore small modular reactor (SMR) was successfully installed in Hainan province, marking the smooth progress of the construction. The final expectation of the project is to supply 526,000 families with more than 1 billion kWh of electricity, reducing 880,000t potential carbon dioxide emissions.

Linglong One, developed by China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) is the first SMR to gain the license from IAEA, International Atomic Energy Agency. According to IAEA, SMRs are advanced reactors with power capacity below 300MV(e) per unit. They have advantages in terms of efficiency, economics, and flexibility compared to traditional reactors. In the future world with renewable energy as the main trend, SMRs can be used to backup the renewable energy, which depends on the weather and the time of day.





Image source: chinaacademy.substack.com

“Although China doesn’t need SMRs as much with exception of island province like Hainan, its short construction period, high inherent safety and low operation cost suit other countries with lower population and smaller power grid scale,” experts from CNNC said, “And its competitivity will help us better support the Belt and Road Initiative”.





Source: China Academy