ECOWAS Takes Decisive Actions to Restore Constitutional Order in Niger

by Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor

In an extraordinary session convened in Abuja, Nigeria, the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met under the chairmanship of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, to address the ongoing crisis in the Republic of Niger. The session was called in response to the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by members of the Presidential Guard on July 26, 2023.





The summit was attended by key ECOWAS leaders and representatives, including President Patrice Talon of Benin, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe of Togo, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. of Liberia, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hassoumi Massaoudou of Niger, representing President Mohamed Bazoum, among others.





After a comprehensive discussion and review of the situation, the Authority made the following decisions:

Strongly condemned the attempted coup d’état and the continued illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of his government.

Further condemned the conditions of President Bazoum’s detention and held the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) fully responsible for their safety and security.

Upheld all measures and principles agreed upon during the previous extraordinary summit held on July 30, 2023.

Reiterated the determination to pursue peaceful means for the resolution of the crisis.

Enforced measures including border closure, strict travel bans, and asset freezes on individuals or groups hindering peaceful efforts toward the restoration of constitutional order.

Warned member states against actions that hinder the peaceful resolution of the crisis, highlighting potential consequences within the community.

Called on the African Union to endorse ECOWAS decisions on the situation in Niger.

Urged partner countries and institutions, including the United Nations, to support ECOWAS efforts to restore constitutional order.

Directed the President of the ECOWAS Commission to monitor the implementation of sanctions.

Activated the ECOWAS Standby Force and ordered its deployment to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Expressed continued commitment to the peaceful restoration of constitutional order.

The Authority expressed gratitude to General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar GCFR, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe for their special envoy missions to Niger, Libya, and Algeria on behalf of the ECOWAS Chair of Authority.





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority was commended for convening the extraordinary session and for his effective leadership in handling the affairs of the ECOWAS community.





As ECOWAS takes bold steps to restore constitutional order in Niger, the region remains committed to upholding peace, stability, and democratic governance.