Far-Right Libertarian Javier Milei Receives Largest Vote Share in Argentina’s Primaries

With over 97 percent of votes counted, the far-right Liberty Advances presidential ticket has confirmed its lead in the primary elections held in Argentina on August 13, taking 30.04 percent of the votes. The Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel duo polled ahead of right-wing Together for Change coalition, which received 28.28 percent of votes, and the progressive Union for the Homeland coalition, which received 27.27 percent.

Javier Milei, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advances coalition, embraces his sister Karina at his campaign headquarters after polling stations closed during primary elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

In a speech given on Sunday night, Milei declared, “We will end Kirchnerism and the political caste!” The controversial candidate is running on a platform of dollarization, reduction of state-funded pensions and social welfare programs, massively cutting public spending, lowering the age of prosecution, as well as the open carry of weapons and the elimination of the Central Bank.





Regarding the Together for Change coalition, former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, who had received the support of former president Mauricio Macri, was victorious over Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. In the Union for the Homeland coalition, Sergio Massa, who was backed by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, won the contest against social leader Juan Grabois.





This year’s elections are marked by the notable absence of Kirchner herself from the process. Despite having previously announced her intention to run for president again she was unable to run as a candidate. In the last year she not only suffered an intensified lawfare campaign against her but also survived an assassination attempt.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service