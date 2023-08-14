Kane a ray of hope for struggling Bayern





(Xinhua) -- To sign a 30-year-old for over 100 million euros is a statement from Bayern Munich, manifesting the club's claim to be one of the leading sides in European and world football.





But former Tottenham striker Harry Kane is more than a message as he has been brought in to fill a gap in the Bavarians' squad, as the 2020 treble winners failed in their attempt to challenge for top honours without a traditional spearhead.





Kane gestures during the Round of 16 match between England and Senegal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Dec. 4, 2022.





After the departure of Robert Lewandowski, Bayern's ambitions on the continental stage crashed. Winning the 2022/23 Bundesliga title came as a surprise, and was thanks in large part to the weaknesses of chief rivals Borussia Dortmund.





It took a disappointing season for Bayern to reach the conclusion that only investment prevented them from losing contact with the continent's leading sides such as Real Madrid or Manchester City.





Kane will change Bayern's approach, as wingers such as Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman couldn't compensate for Lewandowski's move to Barcelona.





Nevertheless, Kane is far from being an insurance policy for the struggling Bavarians. The England captain might deliver a certain number of goals but won't heal the problems that Thomas Tuchel's team is suffering from.





Only when Bayern close the gaps in midfield and defense can the club turn into a serious competitor for European rivals.





Kane might be a message showing the potential Bayern can unleash, but Tuchel faces a tricky challenge trying to create happiness for club leaders and fans.





Though Kane might need time to adjust to German football and his new club, the wave of euphoria triggered in Munich might give proof that the costliest transfer in the club's history might pay off.





At least it seems a ray of hope for suffering supporters.