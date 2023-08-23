Pakistan Mission Celebrates Cultural Extravaganza in Colombo

The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo recently hosted a spectacular “Pakistani Food Festival & Cultural Show” in honour of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations in August.





This event served as a remarkable platform for showcasing the rich and diverse culture of Pakistan in an engaging and captivating manner. Every facet of the festival, from the mouthwatering array of Pakistani cuisines to the enchanting performances that encapsulated the essence of Pakistani traditions, was thoughtfully curated and meticulously executed by the Press Section of the Pakistan High Commission.





[Photo: Pakistan High Commission in Colombo]





One of the highlights of the festival was its role in building bridges between the friendly nations of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It fostered cross-cultural connections and further deepened the mutual bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Notably, all the performances were carried out by talented Sri Lankan artists who passionately prepared special Pakistani cultural dances, instrumental music, and songs for the event.





Another significant objective of the festival was to introduce Pakistani cuisines and traditional attire to the Sri Lankan people, who enthusiastically embraced the diverse offerings of both food and non-food items alike.





Distinguished guests, including diplomats, government officials, Sri Lankans who have previously visited Pakistan, friends of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, and the general public, were among the thousands who attended this lively and colourful event. It’s worth noting that over ten thousand visitors enjoyed the festivities, making it a resounding success.





The Cultural Show commenced with a live virtual tour of the Dharma Rajika Stupa in Taxila. Subsequently, the audience was treated to a presentation on the Boddhi tree, a gift from the Government of Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The event also featured a live exhibition of the original sacred tooth relic of Lord Buddha, housed in the Taxila Museum, along with other well-preserved artefacts from the Gandhara civilization, dating back 2500 to 3000 years.





The “Pakistani Food Festival & Cultural Show” not only celebrated the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka but also served as a testament to the power of cultural exchange in fostering international understanding and goodwill.