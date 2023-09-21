A Reckless Politician’s Dangerous Games with Our Nation’s Security

Editorial





In a shocking display of audacity, former President Maithripala Sirisena, the very individual responsible for jeopardizing our national security, has now emerged from the shadows to play with the truth and the lives of our citizens. His recent statements regarding the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 are not just disgraceful, but they are an affront to the memory of the victims and an insult to the intelligence of the Sri Lankan people.





Sri Lanka's former president, Maithripala Sirisena [File Photo]

Let us not forget that it was under Maithripala Sirisena’s watch that one of the most heinous terrorist attacks in our history occurred. His severe negligence allowed Islamic fanatics to perpetrate a massacre that claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people. For this, he was rightly fined a staggering 100 million rupees as a measure of the gravity of his failures. It is a fine that should serve as a constant reminder of the pain and suffering his actions, or lack thereof, caused our nation.





Now, instead of showing remorse and taking responsibility for his failures, Sirisena has chosen to embark on a dangerous path of denial and deflection. He claims to have been tormented for four years regarding the Easter Sunday attack, but the torment he speaks of pales in comparison to the anguish experienced by the families who lost loved ones that fateful day. It is they who truly know the meaning of torment.





Sirisena’s assertion that the truth is only now being revealed through a Channel Four documentary is nothing short of absurd. It is a feeble attempt to distract from his own culpability and deflect blame onto others. To question the credibility of this documentary, which aims to shed light on the tragic events of that day, is a cynical move that reeks of desperation.





Furthermore, his promise to “speak very strongly” in the parliament in the coming days is a thinly veiled threat. It is a reminder that Sirisena, despite his failures, still wields political influence. We must not forget that our parliament represents the voice of the people, and it is a place for accountability and transparency, not a platform for political theatrics.





Sirisena’s call for an international investigation into the Channel Four report and the Easter bombings is equally perplexing. One cannot help but wonder if this is a last-ditch effort to muddy the waters and divert attention away from his own culpability. It is a dangerous gambit that could potentially harm our nation’s reputation on the international stage.





In these troubling times, as our nation seeks healing and justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, we call upon Maithripala Sirisena to stop playing with the country and its people. It is time for him to take responsibility for his grave mistakes and show true remorse for the pain he has caused. The Sri Lankan people deserve better than the spectacle of a former leader trying to rewrite history for his own benefit. We demand accountability, not political gamesmanship, from those who hold public office. Our nation’s security and the memory of the victims must never be compromised for personal gain or political expediency.