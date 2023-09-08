Activists Mohamed Adel and Mahmoud Hussein Jailed in Egypt

The Egyptian government continues its persecution of activists and critics despite the so-called national dialogue initiated earlier this year to address the political and economic issues raised by the opposition. On September 3, political activist Mohamed Adel, one of the founders of the April 6 movement, was sentenced to four years in prison by an Egyptian court on charges of spreading “false news.”





The Abdel Fattah el-Sisi regime first came to power in Egypt through a military coup in 2013 and has since unleashed large-scale persecution of human rights activists, political opponents, journalists, and lawyers for being critical of its policies. According to estimates, more than 50,000 activists have been imprisoned in various Egyptian jails since the coup.





Egyptian prominent activicts Mohamed Adel stands in the accused dock during his trial on December 22, 2013, in Cairo. (Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)





Adel has already spent years in prison in pretrial detention and faced security surveillance, his friend and activist Mahmoud Hashem told Peoples Dispatch.





Adel faces two more charges dating back to 2018 in similar cases. He has been targeted by the state for criticizing the government’s policies related to a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as the provision of death penalty in the country.





As part of their conditions for participating in the national dialogue, the Civic Democratic Movement had included Adel’s name in a list of activists facing state persecution and demanded its end.





Adel’s family members launched a signature campaign on September 2 demanding his release from prison. The petition has already garnered hundreds of signatures.





Another activist, Mahmoud Hussein, was re-arrested on his return to Cairo on August 30 on the basis of a judgment delivered against him in absentia. He is called “the T-shirt detainee” as he was detained by authorities for wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “A Nation Without Torture” on the third anniversary of the 2011 popular uprising in Egypt. At the time, Hussein was just 19 years old.





According to his lawyer, activist Khaled Ali, Hussein was first taken to the October Garden Police Station after his arrest in Cairo and then moved to the Ayat Police Station in Giza, after which his friends and families lost contact with him.





Credit Line: from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service