Azerbaijan Militarily Reclaims Ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Area

by Saurav Sarkar

Al Jazeera reported that Azerbaijan has retaken the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had declared independence as “the Republic of Artsakh.”





“People here fear that we are still under high risk of genocide and ethnic cleansing, and that’s why an overwhelming majority is thinking of fleeing the country,” said Artak Beglaryan, an ex-minister of the Artsakh government, to Al Jazeera.





More than 200 people have been injured after a blast at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan claimed full control of the region from Armenia last week. Photograph: Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Om/AFP/Getty Images





Control of the region has changed hands countless times over the centuries, including since the collapse of the USSR, and it has seen ethnic cleansing and displacement in both directions in recent years.





Nagorno-Karabakh is a heavily Armenian-majority area that will now be re-incorporated into Azerbaijan unless the facts on the ground shift again. It was already internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan by most countries.