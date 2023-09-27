China's vision of global community of shared future materializes into concrete actions

by Zheng Bofei





Facing an array of unprecedented crises and challenges, humanity today needs wisdom and action to surmount them for better lives.





A decade after Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a community with a shared future for humanity, this concept has garnered increasing recognition and has been translated into solid actions. It lights the path forward as the world fumbles for ways to achieve sustainable and inclusive development.





The Lane Xang passenger train of the China-Laos Railway runs past a maintenance center in Luang Prabang, Laos, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Zhou Xing/Xinhua)

This vision aligns with the prevailing global trends, resonating with the call for international cooperation and contributing to a more just and equitable global order. Most importantly, this vision transcends the mindset of exclusive bloc politics and the notion of "might makes right." It reflects the common aspiration of people from all countries to pursue peace, development and stability, and has become the overall goal of China's major-country diplomacy in the new era.





This does not mean that the international system should be dismantled or started afresh. Rather, it means promoting greater democracy in international relations and making global governance more just and equitable. Humanity must engage in comprehensive global cooperation. Only when nations work collectively, aligning individual interests with the common good, can we navigate the crises that loom before us and sail toward a brighter future.





Over the past decade, China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions, such as promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and proposing a range of regional and bilateral initiatives on building communities of shared future.





By July 2023, more than three-quarters of countries in the world and over 30 international organizations had signed agreements on Belt and Road cooperation with China. Together, participants in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have jointly advanced infrastructure connectivity, trade connectivity, and people-to-people connectivity. According to Belt and Road Economics, a report released by the World Bank, the BRI, when fully implemented, will increase intra-BRI trade by 4.1 percent. By 2030, the BRI will generate 1.6 trillion U.S. dollars in annual global revenues.





At the bilateral and multilateral level, China has built communities of shared future with an increasing number of partners, in different forms. The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have gained support from over 100 countries and the Global Civilization Initiative has also received positive feedback.





Building a global community of shared future requires collective efforts, and it will certainly bring benefits to all involved in this endeavor.