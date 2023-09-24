City dwellers experience rice harvest at Tokyo's rooftop garden

(Xinhua) Located some 45 meters above ground in central Tokyo, the rooftop garden at Roppongi Hills complex on Saturday welcomed city-bred children and residents in the area to experience reaping rice.

Around 170 people, including 70 children, stepped into the muddy rice paddy and learned to use a sickle to harvest rice planted in May in the high-in-the-sky garden.





A child helps as people harvest rice at Roppongi Hills complex in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Qian Zheng)

The rice-harvesting event, now in its 21st year, has been held every autumn by urban landscape developer Mori Building Co. since 2003, when the Roppongi Hills complex of high-rise commercial and residential buildings was opened, as part of efforts to promote urban greening and familiarize people with nature and traditional culture.





"The event is very interesting. It gives us a rare opportunity to experience rice harvesting in the city," a high-school student in the Roppongi Hills community told reporter.





Since 2006, Roppongi Hills has cooperated with local governments to plant and reap the best varieties from the regions. This year, the event is in collaboration with Toyama Prefecture.