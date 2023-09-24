India: Youth finds the true meaning of democracy

by Ayanjit Sen





Media freedom is the cornerstone of democracy, the guardian of peace, and the compass guiding us towards sustainable development goals. That was the main theme at the 25th Indian Youth Parliament organised by the Media Foundation in Jaipur, in Rajasthan, to mark the UN Democracy Day which brought together nearly 300 delegates from 18 states in the country.





The three-day event saw discussions and debates across core national issues, current international burning topics, culture, education and environment, constitution and laws.





Leading luminaries from different fields spoke to the delegates during the three days of the event.





One of the prominent speakers were Mr Girish Gautam, the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Speaker. He talked about Indian culture and Indian democracy. He discussed about the reformative approach taken up by the central government and how different public issues are getting solved through the people connected policies of the government. He also said that efforts have been made by some parties to destroy the pious Sanatan Dharma but that will never happen in India.





Also, speaking on the occasion, BJP leader, Mr Tashi Gyalson, who is also the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, spoke about the ways the region is getting developed under his leadership. He also spoke on the environmental crisis in the area but talked about how the area has now been able to carve out a niche identity for itself which was not there in the past.





25th Indian Youth Parliament organised by the Media Foundation in Jaipur, in Rajasthan

Also, speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the Atal Behari Vajpayee University, Prof A D N Bajpai, emphasised about the unity in diversity in India and the ideological differences among the political parties in India.





This gathering of young minds happens every year to believe in democratic values and the positive and constructive role of youth in society and politics.





The founder of the Media Foundation, Mr Ashutosh Joshi, said,” The participants engaged in enlightening discussions on important topics including media freedom, democracy, international affairs and regional issues which left an indelible mark on the minds of the students from universities across the country.”





Also, the former Congress Party state president of Gujarat, Mr Arjun Modhwadia, spoke about what he termed as the ‘whatsapp university’ and reminded about the fundamental values of the society.





One student from Meghalaya said, “I had a great experience participating in this event. It exposed me to cultural diversity and people and their perspectives, along with very beautiful city of Jaipur.”





Other noted speakers in this event included the Water Warrior, Mr Laxman Singh Lapodia, who spoke about water conservation, the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Mr Kultar Singh Sandhwan, who spoke about alleged corruption in the pharmaceutical industry senior BJP leader, Mr Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who gave an instilling speech on the framing of the Constitution of India and the Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development of the University of Rajasthan, Mr Anurag Sharma, who gave insights on youth employment.





The city of Jaipur was witness to a pursuit of a stronger and unified India with young minds who engaged in meaningful discussions about the country along with prestigious leaders from across the country.