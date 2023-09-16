Red Wine Flows Down Streets of Portuguese Town

by Saurav Sarkar

Red wine coursed through the town of São Lourenço do Bairro, Portugal, on September 10. Two tanks at a nearby distillery had burst, leading to about 581,000 gallons of the drink flowing through the streets, reported the U.S.’s National Public Radio (NPR).





“True river of wine in Anadia. Calamity!” read the caption to a video of the incident posted on social media.





According to NPR, “The large amount of wine was being stored at the distillery through the government’s ‘crisis distillation’ program, which aims to use incentive funds to remove a glut of wine from the market pipeline before this year’s harvest.”





Portugal drinks more wine per capita than any other country, but this has dropped significantly, contributing to the surplus of wine that the industry must contend with. The problem is not restricted to the Iberian country; with the assistance of funding from the European Union, France is spending 200 million euros ($213 million) to destroy wine to prop up producers.





from the Globetrotter News Service