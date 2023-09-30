Shadowy Veil of Fanaticism: Postscript to Easter Bombings Debate in Parliament

by Special Correspondent





The shocking reality concealed beneath the surface of the Easter Sunday 2019 attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 270 innocent people in churches and hotels, has been obscured by shadowy conspiracy theories, callously disregarding the anguish of the victims. It is paramount to place the victims’ needs at the forefront, while vigorously pursuing imperative legislative actions to quell the menace of radicalization.





[Sri Lanka Guardian Illustration]





The culmination of a two-day parliamentary debate last Friday has forced society to confront the tragedy that has been ruthlessly politicized by a myriad of stakeholders, ranging from certain segments of the Church to various political factions. Regrettably, much of the information circulating about this heinous crime rests on mere assumptions, with international bodies like the United Nations Human Rights Commission indirectly endorsing it without demanding accountability or exercising undue influence over Sri Lanka.





It is unfortunate that the responsibility to delve into the societal damage inflicted by this virulent phenomenon of religious fanaticism and the grave future perils it poses does not lie solely on our shoulders. Our evaluations must remain impartial, as we cannot forsake the essential preventative measures.





Current investigations have identified Mohamed Naufar alias Naufar Maulavi as the mastermind behind the Easter attacks, revealing his sinister intent to perpetrate a series of assaults beyond the initial incident, potentially leading to widespread carnage. A significant number of individuals were drawn into his sinister plot. It has come to light that through discussions and training sessions held across the island, Zahran and others were groomed to differentiate between those willing to die as martyrs and those prepared to fight on the battleground, their minds honed for violence. However, Zahran, more driven by personal infamy than Naufar’s designs, sought to etch his name in history as the first emir to commit suicide in this manner, hence the rushed nature of the attack.



