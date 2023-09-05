SLSBC Leads Business Delegation to Singapore

The Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Council (SLSBC) of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce led a multi-sectoral 19-member delegation to Singapore, showcasing Sri Lanka’s burgeoning tech talent and growing potential in a multitude of other sectors.





Headed by Prajeeth Balasubranium, the Forum was organized in collaboration with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG), supported by the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore, and represented a pivotal post-pandemic re-engagement effort to continue with the SLSBCs mandate to foster trade relations between Sri Lankan corporations and their Singaporean counterparts. The delegation comprised representatives from manufacturing, agriculture, spa, venture capital, poultry, and tech startup sectors, aiming to explore growth opportunities in the Singaporean market.





[ Photo credit: The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce]





Among the many highlights of the 3-day Forum was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Sri Lanka – Singapore Business Association (SLBA) and the SLSBC, which formalized a commitment to enhancing business ties. The Forum comprised presentations, discussions and networking events, providing delegates with valuable opportunities to connect and engage with Singaporean companies as well as Chambers of Commerce. A panel discussion titled “Sri Lanka – Way Forward” featured distinguished representatives, including Sashikala Premawardhane- High Commissioner of Sri Lankan in Singapore, Shiluka Goonewardene – President, SLSBC & Head of Advisory, KPMG Sri Lanka, Jeevan Gnanam – CEO, Veracity Group & Co-founder, Hatch, and banker cum lawyer Sankalpana Fernando.





The program received resoundingly positive feedback from the delegates. Apinash Sivagumaaran, CEO of Isso Restaurants Private Limited, said it was a “great experience to network with key stakeholders on the ground’, while Mevan Peiris, Chief Program Officer of Hatch Works (Pvt) Ltd, said the visit facilitated a “realistic but hopeful outlook of Sri Lanka within the business community of Singapore.” Shafeek Samad, Director of Farm’s Pride (Pvt) Ltd-CRYSBRO GROUP, lauded the experience as “a wonderful opportunity” and expressed hopes for his company’s expansion in Singapore.





Hatch and Veracity were Platinum sponsors of the mission, while Fastcorp Pte. Ltd. was the Corporate Secretary service sponsor.





Participating companies included Agrithmics Pvt Ltd, Alpha BPOSBB, Bairaha Farms PLC, BileetaPvt Ltd, BOVCapital Ltd, Emojot (Pvt) Ltd, FARM’S PRIDE (PVT) LTD, Gensoft (Pvt) Ltd, Hatch Works (Pvt) Ltd., Isso Restaurants (Private) Limited, KPMG, Nidro Supply (Pvt) Ltd, Prudential Shipping Lines (Pvt.) Ltd, Spa Ceylon Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, Spear Global Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, Spectrify AI Pvt Ltd, Spillburg Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Wavenet International Pvt Ltd, and Veracity Group.





Statement issued by Ceylon Chamber of Commerce