A Sri Lankan (name withheld), an English teacher from Sainthamaruthu has urgently appealed for justice and support from Dr. (Ms) Siri Walt, Ambassador-designate of Switzerland to Sri Lanka. She alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Mohamad Millhar Mohamad Hanseer, also known as Azad Maulana, who was employed by the UN Refugee Agency and reportedly residing in Switzerland.





In her letter dated September 14, 2023, she narrates a harrowing story of deceit, betrayal, and brutality and pleads for Switzerland’s intervention in securing justice.





On the left, Azad Maulana, portrayed as the “whistleblower” in Ben de Pear's recent documentary on Sri Lanka, which has faced criticism for its sources. On the right, an individual who has come forward with allegations of sexual assault involving Azad Maulana.





In her letter, she details her ordeal, which began with a false marriage orchestrated by Mr. Mohamad Millhar Mohamad Hanseer, also known as Azad Maulana, and his accomplices. This false marriage was a prelude to over 10 days of repeated sexual assaults, leaving her physically and emotionally scarred. Despite filing a criminal case and ongoing investigations by local law enforcement agencies, she has faced threats and intimidation.





The situation took a troubling turn when it was discovered that Mr. Hanseer had left the country and was reportedly employed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Switzerland. This revelation has added complexity to her quest for justice, as it involves holding her assailant accountable across international borders.





In her appeal, she implores Switzerland, a nation known for its commitment to human rights and justice, to use its diplomatic channels and influence to ensure that justice prevails. She seeks support, protection, and the opportunity to have her voice heard in her pursuit of justice.





She writes, “I look to Switzerland to exemplify the values of compassion, justice, and human dignity.”





The letter to Ambassador Dr. Siri Walt calls on Switzerland to champion the cause of justice and uphold its moral obligations in the face of cruelty and injustice. This appeal highlights the importance of international cooperation in addressing crimes that cross borders and the significance of Switzerland’s role in promoting human rights and justice worldwide.