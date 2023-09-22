UNGA Resolution 2758 affirms how the one-China principle is unshakable int'l consensus

by Xin Ping





Right before the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Taiwan authorities repeated an old trick calling for a reinterpretation of General Assembly Resolution 2758, hyping the island — which is part of China’s territory — to join the UN as an independent representative. It is necessary to remind the public that the UN system will never become a stage for separatists dreaming of “Taiwan independence.”





Taiwan’s status as a part of China has never been questioned throughout Chinese history. After Japan’s illegal and brief occupation in the first half of the 20th century, international treaties such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation reaffirmed the status of Taiwan as an inseparable part of China, thus confirming the one-China principle.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (at the podium and on the screens) speaks at the opening of the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Sept. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Rui)





After more than two decades of isolation and blockade of the newly-born People’s Republic of China by the United States, the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 2758 in 1971, “to restore all its rights to the People’s Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its Government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations, and to expel forthwith the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the place which they unlawfully occupy at the United Nations and in all the organizations related to it.”





Resolution 2758 clearly states the “restoration” of the lawful rights of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations. It demands the expulsion of Chiang Kai-shek’s representatives, which means that the People’s Republic inherited all the rights and representation from Chiang Kai-shek’s representatives without any change to Chinese territory. Taiwan is not explicitly mentioned, as it is naturally part of this country, just like Beijing or Shanghai. Is it necessary to note that Alaska or Hawaii is part of the United States in every international document signed by the U.S. Government? No, and for the same reason.





During the deliberation process on Resolution 2758, most countries opposed splitting China’s territory. Every person with some knowledge of politics knows the difference between a government and a sovereign country. That’s why most of the diplomats supported the adoption of UNGA Resolution 2758. Those who had proposed “dual representation” have been either laughed at for their lack of professionalism or despised due to their dishonest intention to create “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan.”





The international community has widely recognized the one-China principle. Many UN documents clearly state that “Taiwan has no independent status as a province of China,” “the Taiwan authorities do not enjoy any form of government status,” and that the correct title for Taiwan should be “Taiwan Province of China,””Taiwan, China,””Chinese Taipei” etc. The one-China principle has also been the political and legal basis for establishing diplomatic relations and friendly exchanges between China and 182 countries.





Even though the two sides across the Taiwan Strait were not politically united, China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity have never been divided. China is always represented as a sovereign country. The appeal of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan to join the UN is, in essence, seeking “Taiwan independence” by obtaining “international recognition.” And supporting this appeal is to support “Taiwan independence” and change the status quo of the Taiwan Strait. By so doing, the post-war international order established by the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation would be overturned and world peace undermined.





The international community, especially our Taiwan compatriots, can see clearly that, contrary to what the DPP falsely claimed, the people in Taiwan have never been blocked from participating in international exchanges, nor have they ever been deprived of the rights and interests related to their well-being within the framework of the UN.





China’s Taiwan joined the WTO as a separate customs territory over 20 years ago. Taiwan always has access to international cooperation and public health and medical care exchanges within the WHO system. The Chinese Taipei Team has made remarkable achievements in the Olympic Games and won brotherly support from people all over China. For China, the livelihood and interests of the people in Taiwan are something dear to her heart, not a pretense to bargain away.





Therefore, any issue regarding the Taiwan region’s participation in the activities of international organizations should be addressed under the one-China principle. UNGA Resolution 2758 reaffirmed the unified will of the international community. The one-China principle derives from an international consensus.





Those who intend to misinterpret Resolution 2758 and spread the nonsense of Taiwan regaining its representation in the UN are trying to challenge the common will of the international community and infringe on China’s sovereignty. No country should support such injustice.





The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, CGTN etc. He can be reached at xinping604@gmail.com.