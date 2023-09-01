VIDEO: Dudes I’m doing good — Yevgeny Prigozhin

In a startling turn of events, a newly released video featuring Yevgeny Prigozhin , purportedly recorded in Africa, has surfaced, shedding light on his condition and the threats he faced before his untimely demise. Prigozhin, a controversial figure and leader of the Wagner group, passed away in a fatal plane crash on August 23, 2023, just days after the video was recorded.





The short video, disseminated via the Grey Zone Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner group, shows Prigozhin addressing rumors and speculations surrounding his health and safety. In the footage, he states, “For everyone discussing whether I’m alive or not and how I’m doing. It’s currently a weekend in the second half of August 2023. I’m in Africa. So for those who like to speculate about my liquidation, my private life, my work there, or anything else: everything’s fine.”





Screengrab from the video published by Wagner's telegram channel, Gray Zone





However, The Guardian has been unable to independently verify the location and date of the video, which was filmed inside a moving vehicle. Prigozhin’s attire and appearance in this video match those seen in another video he claimed was filmed in Africa on August 21, 2023, suggesting that this new clip was recorded on August 19 or 20, just days before his tragic death.





Prigozhin’s passing came following a turbulent period in which he staged a failed mutiny against Russian military commanders, briefly seizing control of the city of Rostov and advancing toward Moscow with his Wagner mercenary troops. Weeks before his death, he appeared to be embroiled in a power struggle with Russia’s defense ministry over the future of his business interests in Africa.





The video remarks by Prigozhin indicate that he was well aware of the potential dangers to his life. Known for his obsession with security, he frequently used body doubles and disguises to avoid potential threats.





The Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in Prigozhin’s death, dismissing Western intelligence assessments linking Vladimir Putin to the incident as “an absolute lie.” While Russian authorities continue to investigate the cause of the plane crash, they have not provided a definitive explanation.





In a notably secretive ceremony, Prigozhin was laid to rest on the outskirts of his hometown of St. Petersburg, with his press service announcing that the event was closed to outsiders. The Kremlin opted not to grant him a state funeral, seemingly seeking to prevent his death from becoming a public spectacle of support for the controversial figure. Adding to the somber atmosphere, mourners also gathered at a cemetery outside Moscow to bid farewell to Dmitry Utkin, Prigozhin’s second-in-command, who lost his life in the same plane crash. Utkin, often described as the co-founder of the Wagner group and a former military intelligence officer, was buried at the Mytishchi cemetery on the outskirts of Moscow. A photograph in circulation reveals neo-Nazi tattoos on his shoulders, further adding intrigue to his enigmatic persona.