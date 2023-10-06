Breaking News: NGO-Funded SJB Drama in Geneva Falters Due to Hangover of Two MPs (Updated)

by Our Correspondent in Geneva





In a startling turn of events, two Members of Parliament from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya have landed in Geneva, embarking on a mission shrouded in controversy. Their objective? Investigating the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, all while perpetuating a conspiracy theory that implicates collusion between military intelligence and former President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. Yet, their relentless accusations remain conspicuously devoid of substantive evidence.





MPs, Nalin Bandara and Hector Appuhami [ Photo courtesy: Facebook]





Meanwhile, credible sources have reported that these two Members of Parliament had previously intended to address the UN Human Rights Council by participating in an interactive session between the council and civil society organizations (NGOs). However, due to excessive alcohol consumption at a party held the day before, they were unable to articulate their views during the session the following day due to hangover. By the time they arrived, the allotted time for the NGO had already expired. Nevertheless, they didn't miss the chance to capture the moment with a selfie.





But, what has raised eyebrows in this unfolding drama is the alleged sponsorship of these two MPs, Nalin Bandara and Hector Appuhami, by a businessman turned human rights activist, operating under the banner of a little-known NGO, the Universal Human Rights Council. This NGO, it appears, has employed deceptive tactics, employing a logo and nomenclature designed to falsely imply its affiliation with the United Nations.





At the center of this controversy is Muise Wahabdeen, a native of Kandy, who previously held the position of managing director at Shamaaz Gems & Jewellery (Pvt) Ltd and now presents himself as the self-appointed head of the Universal Human Rights Council. The irony lies in Wahabdeen’s complete absence of any prior engagement in advocating or promoting human rights before venturing into this small-scale NGO.





Even more troubling are reports circulating on various social media platforms, suggesting that Wahabdeen may be financing select individuals who propagate the conspiracy theories surrounding the Easter Sunday attacks, thereby attempting to undermine the prevailing narrative of Islamist extremism.





Adding to the intrigue is Wahabdeen’s own description on his social media account, where he audaciously portrays himself as a “Human Rights advocate” and the “Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva and New York Headquarters” for the Universal Human Rights Council. Such blatant misuse of highly esteemed designations like “Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva and New York Headquarters” only further underscores the lengths to which deceptive tactics have been employed.





This unfolding saga in Geneva raises serious questions about the credibility and integrity of the individuals involved and the organizations they represent. As investigations continue, the public is left to ponder the true motivations behind this shadowy web of intrigue and misinformation.