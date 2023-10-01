Abu Hind is yet another controversial figure surrounded by the Easter Bombings in Sri Lanka. By all means, Abu Hind made considerable efforts to deliver an early warning to Sri Lankan authorities, which was subsequently conveyed to other responsible parties by the State Intelligence Service. Regrettably, there were numerous misunderstandings regarding the Easter incident’s attribution to the intelligence apparatus. However, factual evidence and written documents indicate otherwise, suggesting that investigators may have manipulated nuances of the case to place blame on the intelligence agencies. Official entities and any other interested parties should reconsider their stance. Here, we present a brief account of Abu Hind’s modus operandi. It’s important to note that Abu Hind is a technical persona created by India’s counterintelligence agency, which typically oversees the activities of other Indian intelligence agencies such as RAW and CBI in India. It is uncommon for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to collaborate with other Indian intelligence agencies. – Editors

Abu Hind is a codename used by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), India’s internal security and counter-intelligence agency to refer to an operative using an undercover persona, commonly known as an ‘Avatar,’ for the purpose of collecting information. The technical director overseeing the intelligence department where this operative technique was employed held a higher rank than the individual in charge of the avatar operation. Therefore, Abu Hind is not a fictional entity; rather, it is a legitimate tactic employed by intelligence agencies worldwide to infiltrate enemy ranks and gather crucial intelligence. Following the arrest of Zahran’s wife, Hadiya, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded over 20 statements.





However, no person by the name of Abu Hind was convicted. It was claimed that Zahran Hashim had communicated with an individual referred to as Hindi India, but at no point in her statements did Hadiya mention an instruction to expedite any operation. Nonetheless, Hadiya later testified before the commission investigating the Easter attack and provided evidence concerning Abu Hind and the acceleration of operations. It is essential to highlight Hadiya’s subsequent responses during the Presidential Commission of Inquiry:





Question: Are Abu Hind, who had a connection with Zahran, and Abu Hind, who had a connection with Naufar Maulavi, the same individual?





Answer: Yes, they are the same person.





Q: Why did Abu Hind request the video of the blasts?





A: He was instructed to obtain it because he intended to forward it to the leader in Syria, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.





Q: Did Sheini comply with this directive?





A: Sheini edited the video and sent it to Rilwan, who subsequently forwarded it to Abu Hind.





Henceforth, one can unequivocally deduce that the video, starring Zahran and his fellow suicide bombers, was deliberately propagated by Abu Hind through meticulously linked Telegram channels, meticulously designed for the discreet exchange of critical intelligence. This calculated dissemination was a strategic manoeuvre, crafted with the utmost precision, intended to foster unwavering trust and seamless communication amongst the remaining stakeholders following the devastating attack. Originally, this haunting video was meticulously shared within the clandestine recesses of smaller Telegram channels, surreptitiously concealed from the world’s gaze. However, it was not long before vigilant intelligence agencies apprehended this chilling footage, uncovering the sinister plot that lay within. Ultimately, it was Fazrul Rahman Mohamad Zahran, commonly known as the enigmatic ‘Podi Zahran,’ who unveiled this sinister tapestry of terror to the relentless glare of the media spotlight.





