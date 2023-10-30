Investors optimistic about future world economy despite current turbulence, says FII Institute CEO

CEO of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Richard Attias said he is optimistic about the long-term growth of the global economy despite the current turbulence around the world.





During the just concluded 3-day conference of the FII, which gathered policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to discuss international investment and the global economy, Attias told Xinhua that investors always look at the long term, which, in his eyes, is very promising, as there are so much innovation and ideas, as well as solid infrastructure and companies.





FII Institute CEO Richard Attias speaks at the opening ceremony of the seventh Future Investment Initiative (FII7) forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 24, 2023. (FII Institute/Handout via Xinhua)

He listed the areas of energy transition and artificial intelligence that drew great interest from investors at the conference.





Attias said the unfortunate conflict happening in some parts of the world will probably have an impact in the short term, especially on the supply chain, the cost of commodities and inflation rates, but not in the middle and long term.





The CEO said among the total 6,000 delegates attending this year’s conference, over 300 were from China, including young entrepreneurs in tech sectors.





“They already proceeded with more than 40 IPOs, showing the amazing dynamism and the success of what I will call the new vibrant Chinese society and business,” he added.





Meanwhile, Attias briefed on the FII development plans, including expanding its activities worldwide.





He said the institute plans to hold a summit in Hong Kong, China, in December.





“We picked Hong Kong because it is definitely a hub. It is a global city and very open to dialogue among multiple generations,” the CEO noted.





At the same time, it is a vibrant society of entrepreneurs, he added.