Israel Kills Over 400 Palestinians in a Single Day of Airstrikes

In what has been described as the most intensive bombing of the besieged Palestinian territory since October 7, at least 400 more people were killed in Israel’s indiscriminate strikes in Gaza on October 22.





Israeli bombings inside Gaza continued in the subsequent days as well, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting 700 dead over the span of 24 hours on October 24, the deadliest 24-hour period in the entire war against Gaza through that date.





Displaced people gather in front of a bakery to get food in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)





The Israeli military claimed on October 23 that it bombed over 300 targets in Gaza on October 22. Their aircraft continued to target residential areas in Khan Yunis, Al-Faluja, and other localities, killing civilians, including children, on the 15th day since Palestinian resistance movements launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.





Israeli warplanes targeted the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp where at least 30 people were killed, as well as other localities close to the Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals.





Footage released by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on October 23 clearly shows Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Al-Quds hospital.





These hospitals are overcrowded with the wounded and those seeking refuge from bombings, much like Al-Ahli Arab Hospital last week. Close to 500 Palestinians were killed when Israel bombed it on October 17.





The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that more than 5,000 Gazans have been killed in Israeli bombings; of those over 2,000 were children. More than 15,000 people have been wounded in these attacks and over a million have been displaced. Israel has also killed over 95 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and wounded over 1,600 in the 17 days ending October 23.