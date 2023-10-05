by Aleksandr Gelyevich Dugin





The monitoring of multipolarism is now more topical than ever. It is through the prism of the rise of multipolarism and the decline of unipolarism that major world events must be interpreted.





For instance, the diplomatic scandal between Canada and India over the murder of a Sikh in Canada. India is gradually beginning to demonstrate its sovereignty more actively.









US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, with his strictly paleoconservative and anti-globalisation agenda (like Trump), is another symptom. Yes, Rishi Sunak is a Hindu globalist and an Atlanticist, there are others, but the fact is that there used to be only those, while now a different India is emerging.





By the way, India no longer exists. That colonial name has been replaced by an anti-colonial, ancient and sovereign name: Bharat. More and more Hindus consider Narendra Modi an avatar, and the avataric dimension of the ruler is the divine basis of deep sovereignty.





Fico’s election victory in Slovakia is another clear example of the multipolar wave. His withdrawal of support for the Kiev Nazis, the most ardent supporters of globalism, is also a symptom.





Let us now turn to the United States. The US shutdown, as Dimitri Symes explained, will not completely stop support for Ukrainian terrorists, but it will increase volatility in the US, the centre of the unipolar system. A little, but also quite multipolar. The more unipolarism has problems, the more things get better for multipolarism. It is like communicating vessels: if one goes in, the other comes out.





Russia is holding the front, and that is very important for the multipolar wave. Perhaps more important than anything else. After all, it was Russia that first engaged in direct military conflict with the stubbornly unipolar globalist system that the Biden administration and the neocons orchestrating it are desperately trying to save. The world is increasingly beginning to realise this, especially the BRICS and the Arab countries.





In West Africa, the pre-colonial empire of Mali is being revived on the Manden Plateau. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea are forming an anti-colonial bloc as the core of pan-African resistance to globalism. The entry into the BRICS of the only African country that has never lost its independence, Ethiopia, is another symbolic moment of the multipolar wave.





Thus, little by little, everything is added to the mosaic of a new world order.





Even Elon Musk’s leaks on Twitter, which is now X, are a symptom. The X network also unblocked my account, which had previously been destroyed by the collapse of Elon Musk’s unipolar liberal-Nazi leadership. Without globalist censorship, the previous tweet had been accused of being a ‘mouthpiece for Russian propaganda and disinformation’. Free speech in any form is now considered ‘Russian propaganda’. The ferocity of the agonising globalist elite, fiercely and desperately trying to salvage its cracked hegemony at all costs, is also becoming increasingly evident in the West. Perhaps this US administration will go down in history as the last attempt to preserve the unipolar world.





News agencies, quoting an anonymous European official interviewed by Politico, report that EU countries will no longer supply Kiev with weapons from their own stockpiles because of the security threat within Europe itself. Perhaps this is the EU’s way of preparing for war with Russia. Or perhaps, on the contrary, it is already gearing up to get out of escalation mode.





Another consideration. There seems to be a centre at the top of Russia itself that is against SMO, does not accept the multipolar wave and wants everything to go back to the way it was. Perhaps these are not direct agents of influence, but those who sincerely share the principles and values of liberal globalism. Their presence is influential everywhere. In fact, there is an invisible SMO going on within Russia itself, where the enemy resists as fiercely as the Kiev regime in Ukraine and even tries to mount a counter-attack from time to time. This takes place in the form of fake social polls, in which Victory would be supported by a minority, or by sabotaging the mobilisation of society, or by keeping silent about SMO, or by contributing to social destabilisation through a provocative policy of uncontrolled migration, or by pursuing an economic and financial strategy that undermines our forces from within. It is not easy to uncover the core of this hostile force, its headquarters, its key residence, but I fear that without this it will be very difficult for us to conduct a war in the direction of victory.





Russia must prepare for a race. The purging of its ranks is inevitable.





Translation by Lorenzo Maria Pacini





Aleksandr Gelyevich Dugin is a Russian political theorist known for his nationalist views and controversial ideologies. He advocates for a Eurasian empire, challenges Western liberal democracy, and promotes a multipolar world order. Dugin's ideas have influenced nationalist and far-right movements, but his radicalism and alleged connections to fringe groups have drawn criticism. Despite the controversy, he remains a significant figure in the study of Russian political thought and geopolitics.