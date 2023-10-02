Pakistan Accuses India's RAW in Balochistan Suicide Blast; TTP Denies

In the aftermath of the devastating suicide blast in Balochistan, new details are emerging as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, accuses India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency of being behind the attack. However, as investigations unfold, it remains a complex and evolving situation.





According to a report by Dawn, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far. In a surprising turn of events, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), notorious for some of Pakistan’s deadliest attacks, has vehemently denied any involvement in the tragic incident.





Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti addressing a press conference.

The assault occurred as people gathered for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi near a mosque in the Mastung district of Balochistan. The suicide bomber’s devastating act has not only claimed numerous lives but has also shaken the local community and intensified concerns over security in the region.





The situation took an even darker turn when, hours after the Balochistan blast, a second attack transpired at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city. This attack unfolded within the precincts of Police Station Doaba during the Friday sermon, further exacerbating the sense of insecurity among the populace.





The recent surge in terror activities in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has become a significant cause for concern. The Dawn report provides a chronological dataset illustrating this alarming trend. The uptick in such activities follows the collapse of the TTP’s ceasefire with the government in November of the previous year.





In response to the Mastung suicide blast, Balochistan’s caretaker Chief Minister, Ali Mardan Khan Domki, has received a preliminary report on the incident. He has also chaired a high-level session to assess the progress of the investigation into the attack, underscoring the government’s commitment to bringing those responsible to justice.





The recent attack in Mastung is not an isolated incident. Earlier this month, at least 11 individuals, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah, were injured in a blast in the same district. A week prior to that, an unidentified assailant gunned down a security official at a bus stand. In May of the same year, unidentified attackers targeted a polio vaccination team in the Killi Sour Karez area on the outskirts of Mastung.





As Pakistan grapples with these mounting security challenges and accusations of foreign involvement, the need for comprehensive and effective counterterrorism measures is more pressing than ever. The international community continues to urge restraint and dialogue to foster peace and stability in the region while Pakistan confronts these critical security issues head-on.