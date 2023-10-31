The Israel-Palestine Conflict: Unraveling the Tragedy, Double Standards, and the Quest for Peace

by Jihan Hameed

In 2023, the Israel-Palestine conflict reached an alarming crescendo as Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization, launched a daring attack on Israel, causing significant damage to property, lives, and defence infrastructure. In response, Israel unleashed a destructive wave of violence, targeting Palestinian settlements and civilians. This ongoing tragedy unfolded under the watchful eyes of the United Nations, the West, and the global community.





The Desperation in Gaza:





The October 7th uprising was not a sudden event but rather the culmination of years of suffering and despair. Israeli human rights organizations and political scientists have drawn attention to the dire conditions in Gaza, often describing it as the largest concentration camp. With almost 2 million people confined within a land that is merely 6km wide and 40 km long, the youth who participated in the October 7th uprising were born into a life of blockade, shelling, and misery, inflicted upon them by the Israeli state.





Critics compare this event to the historical Nat Turner rebellion in 1831, where a slave revolted to draw attention to the enslavement and dehumanization of blacks. Similarly, the October 7th uprising aimed at creating a moral crisis among a global population that had grown insensitive to the suffering in Gaza. Gazans were treated as lesser than humans, and subjected to an air, land, and sea siege. At some point, as human beings, they would come out to unshackle their chains, echoing Leon Trotsky’s argument that a slaveowner who shackles a slave and a slave who breaks those chains are not “equals before a court of morality.”





Understanding the Complexity of Hamas:





Hamas is a multifaceted organization with a political wing, an armed wing, and welfare services. Unlike many other resistance guerrilla movements, they were chosen through a fair election with a democratic process. Initially not recognizing Israel, they have since evolved and recognized the 1967 borders and a two-state solution. What began as a militant group has grown into a political movement, uniting various resistance groups, including the Jenin Brigade and the Al-Quds Brigade (PLO’s armed wing). It’s important to note that their political status and recognition have been a subject of controversy, largely due to Israeli pressure.





Hamas: A Desperate Evolution:





Hamas’s evolution from a resistance group to a more extremist entity is driven by desperation. The ongoing blockade, oppression, and the seemingly unending suffering of the Palestinian people have pushed Hamas toward a more militant stance. Their resistance has transformed into militant extremism and, in some cases, has shown signs of turning toward terrorism.





The Geopolitical Challenges:





A significant risk lies in Hamas’s proximity to Arab countries with ideologies fostered by groups like ISIS. Surrounding Arab nations create an environment where extremist ideologies can potentially influence Hamas, which is purely a political resistance organization, further escalating the conflict. The international community must address these challenges and work toward a comprehensive solution.





Recent Developments and Blockage of Ceasefire:





In a recent and critical development, a United Nations resolution for an immediate ceasefire was introduced but blocked by Western countries and the United States. This act faced united condemnation from the Muslim world and global peace advocates.





The Double Standard at Play:





International diplomacy often exhibits double standards, wherein selective human rights enforcement prevails. Human rights abuses in one region may trigger swift global condemnation, while similar abuses in another go unaddressed. The Israel-Palestine conflict exemplifies this disparity.





Responsibility and Urgency:





The ongoing catastrophe calls for accountability. The international community, including the United Nations, must share the blame for this human tragedy. It is essential to recognize that this ongoing conflict poses a significant risk. The world can ill-afford to allow the situation to deteriorate further.





Global Security and the Role of the International Community:





The impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict extends far beyond the borders of the Middle East. There is a clear risk of terrorism and extremism spreading due to the operation-driven radicalization of the people in the region. This poses a direct threat to global security. The international community must take responsibility and act decisively to protect global stability.





The Path Forward:





In seeking resolution, it’s crucial to address the double standards that hinder peace efforts. The champion of human rights, the international West, the international community, the United Nations, and Arab world leaders must confront inadequacies in diplomacy and bridge the gaps that perpetuate this crisis.





A New Beginning:





One potential solution to this pressing issue could be the establishment of a new world council, prioritizing justice, equality, and human rights for all. The current global order, the United Nations shaped by the interests of powerful nations, has allowed the conflict to persist. A fresh start from a more impartial and effective international body could pave the way for genuine progress.





Conclusion:





The Israel-Palestine conflict is complex, and marked by historical grievances, political interests, and double standards. The recent escalation in 2023 underlines the urgent need for a resolution that respects the rights and well-being of all parties involved.





As the world watches, it’s crucial to heed the call for a fresh start, one that prioritizes humanity over politics and peace over conflict. The path to peace may be challenging, but it’s worth taking for the sake of the present and the future of humanity. The world deserves a brighter, more peaceful tomorrow, and it starts with resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict today.