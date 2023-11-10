300,000 March in Washington, DC for Palestine

Over 300,000 people poured into Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC on November 4, in the largest Palestine solidarity demonstration in U.S. history. The unprecedented demonstration comes in the wake of Israel’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Organized by a wide range of Palestinian, Arab, and anti-imperialist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement, the ANSWER Coalition, the Peoples Forum, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, and National Students for Justice in Palestine, hundreds of thousands rallied and then marched to the White House, demanding an end to U.S. funding for Israel, and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This 300,000-strong march occurred in the heart of Israel’s most significant backer, the United States, despite the fact that people in the U.S. have faced various forms of persecution for supporting Palestine. The Virginia Attorney General opened an investigation into American Muslims for Palestine looking into allegations against the group for “benefiting or providing support to terrorist organizations.” Students who organize in solidarity for Palestine, especially those in local Students for Justice in Palestine chapters, have been doxxed and have had job offers rescinded.





“If they come for you, if they take your job, if they fire you from school, if they expel you, do not think of yourself as a casualty,” said Palestinian poet Mohammed El-Kurd, speaking from the podium at Freedom Plaza. “You are not a casualty, you are fuel for the movement, you are part of the struggle.”





Credit Line: from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service