CIIE offers development opportunities, reliable cooperation, says Russian business leader

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a brand synonymous with reliability and quality, providing all participants with opportunities for growth and development, Maxim Kuznetsov, chairman of the Russian-Asian Business Council, told Xinhua in a recent interview.





Thousands of exhibitors and buyers will be able to establish new business connections at the expo, and this will further become the basis for the development of new trade, economic and investment projects, Kuznetsov said.



This photo taken on Nov. 3, 2023 shows a city view of Shanghai at sunrise. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)





The Russian business leader said that many members of the Russian-Asian Business Council are going to take part in the annual expo where they will be able to showcase their products and establish new business contacts.





"China has been one of the key markets for Russia throughout many years, due to the country's high development dynamics and openness policy," Kuznetsov said.





"The growth rate of the Chinese economy is still significantly higher than the world average, even in 2023. This makes the Chinese development model more attractive to a number of countries, including countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," he said.





This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed BRI. The alignment of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI is an important focus for Russia, according to Kuznetsov.





"This opens up opportunities for more equitable economic development within the framework of the Greater Eurasian Partnership," he said, adding that the CIIE has become an important platform for the development of trade and economic relations particularly when it comes to Belt and Road cooperation.





Kuznetsov believes that the CIIE is significant for the development of a healthy global economy.





"Foreign trade flows are similar to the flow of blood in the organism of the global economy, and events such as the CIIE make this blood flow faster, ultimately improving global economic development," he added.