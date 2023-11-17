European Trade Unions Intensify Actions of Solidarity with Palestine

On November 9, in a joint statement, the dock workers and transport workers affiliated with the Unione Sindicale di Base (USB) in Italy, Nakliyat Is union in Turkey, ENEDEP-COSCO Dockers Union of Greece’s Piraeus Port, and several other Maritime Unions in Greece, made a call to “stop the massacre in Gaza” and to “stop the transport of death”. The unions have demanded the governments of their countries stop the transfer of arms from its ports and stop support to Israel, which is murdering the people of Palestine.





[ Image Courtesy: Conversation Novara Media ]





On November 10, hundreds of trade unionists including the port workers affiliated with the USB and the Autonomous Collective of Port Workers organized a demonstration in Genoa in solidarity with Palestine. The workers announced that they “refuse to load, to work the ships of the Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services which act as a vector for the shipment of armaments to Israel.”





On the same day, hundreds of trade unionists in the UK under the banner of Workers For A Free Palestine blocked the entrance to the BAE Systems factory site in Rochester, Kent, which reportedly provides components for military aircraft used in the ongoing bombing in Gaza.





On October 31, transport unions in Belgium including the Belgian Union of Transport Workers (BTB), BBTK, ACV-Transcom, and ACV Puls also issued a joint statement announcing their resolve to refuse loading or unloading weapons in transit to Israel, which are destined for the genocidal war against the Palestinians.