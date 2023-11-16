Experts urge use of AI in education

Entrepreneurs and experts highlighted the need for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education during an international educational fair held between Tuesday and Thursday at the Ifema Convention Center here.





A participant takes a photo of humanoid robot Sophia at AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)





The 2023 edition of the International Exhibition of Educational Technology and Innovation is an annual event that brings together the leading brands in technology and digital content for education. Its main focus this year is AI in education.





“AI has brought about a revolution in the world of education because students have started using it before teachers,” Jose Antonio Sanchez, head of education at Dahua Technology Iberia told Xinhua at the event.





Dahua Technology Iberia has developed various audiovisual equipment, security cameras and video-based AI solutions, along with intelligent software, to enable teachers to integrate this technology into their educational projects.





“We see how artificial intelligence has come to stay in the educational process to optimize all those flows at the academy level of delivery management,” said Sol Garcia, director of consultancy Samoo by Pentec.





Samoo by Pentec specializes in the implementation of e-learning solutions. It develops a series of modules and authoring tools to generate content and courses from scratch. They also offer a “chat” technology capable of creating a 24/7 author with information from each institution.





“As teachers and as academic institutions, we must see how AI is going to help us improve quality and optimize both processes in the field of education,” Garcia stressed.





According to the 2020 EdTech Outlook Report issued by global education market intelligence platform HolonIQ, the educational technology market is expected to be worth 252 billion U.S. dollars by 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate of 17 percent. Global investments in educational technology startups had already reached a record 16.1 billion dollars by 2020.





These figures reflect a clear upward trend in technology investment and adoption in education, offering significant prospects for development and opportunities in the sector.