Gaza Death Toll Mounts as Health Care Collapses Under Israeli Siege

The death toll in Gaza crossed 11,200 on the 38th consecutive day of the Israeli assault, on November 13. Among the more than 11,200 Palestinians who have been killed so far according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, over 4,600 were children and 3,100 were women. Additionally, the number of wounded has risen to over 28,000, with casualties expected to rise in the coming days with no indication of Israel agreeing to a ceasefire.





People escape after an Israeli strike at a refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Nov. 6, 2023. The total number of Palestinian deaths in Gaza reached 10,022 since the latest round of Hamas-Israel conflict started on Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry said on Monday. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people lost their lives, the vast majority in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which triggered the ongoing conflict. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)





The incessant Israeli airstrikes along with the ground invasion have rendered the two biggest hospitals in Gaza, the Al-Shifa and the Al-Quds hospitals, non-operational. Both the hospitals are facing an acute shortage of medicines as well as a lack of fuel for electricity supply.





The World Health Organization has called for an immediate ceasefire without delay.





Dozens of doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have been killed due to Israeli airstrikes. Three nurses were reportedly killed at the Al-Shifa hospital on November 12. Israeli bombings have targeted and forced the closure of numerous hospitals. All but one of the hospitals in northern Gaza are non-functional.





The bombings and attacks in and around hospitals have continued despite thousands of civilians taking refuge in these hospitals as well as the hundreds of patients, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff sheltered inside.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service