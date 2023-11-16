IDF Discovers Hamas Command Center in Shifa Hospital

In a recent press statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the discovery of an operational command centre, weapons, and technological assets within the MRI building of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The IDF troops are actively engaged in a precise and targeted operation against the Hamas terrorist organization within the Shifa Hospital complex.





IDF officers are inside the hospital where they uncovered Hamas command centre and various weapons. [ Photo provided by IDF]





The statement from the IDF emphasized that the ongoing operation involves meticulous searches for Hamas terrorist infrastructure and assets. Upon entering the hospital complex, the soldiers encountered and successfully neutralized a number of terrorists. Subsequent searches within one of the hospital departments led to the discovery of a room containing technological assets, military equipment, and combat gear belonging to Hamas.





In a separate department, the IDF uncovered an operational command centre and additional technological assets, revealing that the terrorist organization exploits the hospital for its activities. The found technological assets, along with extensive intelligence information, are being transferred for thorough review by relevant authorities.





Photo provided by IDF





The IDF continues its operations within the hospital complex, prioritizing the extraction of intelligence information while taking measures to prevent harm to medical teams and civilians seeking shelter in the facility. The statement reaffirms the IDF’s commitment to targeting terrorist elements while minimizing risks to non-combatants within the hospital.





Sri Lanka Guardian News Desk