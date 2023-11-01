In Just First Six Months of 2023, Over 110 Million People Were Forcibly Displaced

Over 110 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes from January through June 2023, according to new data released by the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.





More than one in every 73 people across the world have now been forcibly displaced, of which almost 90 percent are living in low- and middle-income countries, the agency said in its Mid-Year Trends report.





Syrian refugees are seen at Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, on Aug. 2, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)





By June, seven displacement situations alone accounted for approximately 90 percent of the new displacements recorded globally.





According to the UN, internally displaced people accounted for 57 percent of all people who had been forced to flee their homes as of mid-2023. Nearly 7 million people were displaced internally in the first six months of this year, predominantly in Sudan, the DRC (with 1.3 million people newly displaced in 2023, adding to the over 6 million people who are already internally displaced), Somalia, Ukraine, and Myanmar. 83 percent of these displacements were reported in the sub-Saharan region of Africa.





The number of refugees in the world reached 36.4 million by June of this year. Syrian people continue to form the world’s largest refugee population, with over 6.5 million refugees reported across 130 countries as of June. The second highest number of displaced people was reported from Afghanistan (6.1 million).





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service