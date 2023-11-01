Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli’s Genocidal Bombing of the Gaza Strip

On October 25, Wael al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Gaza, learned that an Israeli airstrike hit the house where he had been living in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. His wife, daughter, and son were killed immediately. They had left their home in central Gaza and headed southwards, following the instructions of the Israeli military. Dahdouh saw his family’s bodies at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.





The bodies of journalist Salam Mema and her eldest son were pulled out from under the rubble on October 13, following an Israeli air strike on their home.





The database at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) counts 31 Palestinian journalists killed—most of them due to “dangerous assignment.” This is a strange designation. Salam Mema (age 32) was the head of the Women Journalists Committee at the Palestinian Media Assembly. She was at her home in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip on October 13, 2023, when an Israeli airstrike leveled it. Her “dangerous assignment” was to be Palestinian and to live in Palestine.





The CPJ database now has the name of Duaa Sharaf, a presenter for Al-Aqsa Radio and a Facebook friend of one of the authors of this dispatch. Duaa, like Salam Mema, was at home early in the morning of October 26 with her young daughter in the Az-Zawayda area in central Gaza. Israeli fighter jets fired not one missile but many into her home. Duaa was, it seems, on a “dangerous assignment,” waking up with her daughter to make some food and rush off to be on the radio.





from the Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service