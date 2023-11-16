Namibia launches first seed bank for biodiversity protection

Namibia has launched its first Community Seed Bank in Kavango West, one of the country’s 14 regions, to safeguard local seed varieties to promote biodiversity and ensure food security, the Environment Investment Fund (EIF), an environmental fund of Namibia, said Tuesday.





EIF spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata said in a statement that the primary objective of the seed bank is to protect natural resources by preventing the overexploitation of different seed varieties.





Aerial photo taken on April 30, 2022, shows a quiver tree in Keetmanshoop, southern Namibia. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)





“This proactive intervention not only prevents resource depletion but also ensures the preservation of seeds for the benefit of future generations,” he said. “Community seed banks play a crucial role in collecting, storing, and safeguarding local seeds. In times of crop damage or destruction, these banks act as an emergency seed supply, enabling farmers to access seeds for the next planting season.”





Beyond preserving seeds, the project emphasizes a broader goal of protecting natural resources, promoting environmental sustainability, and ensuring that Namibia’s future generations have access to diverse and resilient agricultural resources.





Ndamanomhata highlighted that this initiative goes beyond financial support, representing a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and the preservation of the country’s natural heritage.





The EIF was officially launched in 2012 and is currently funded by a government allocation with the mandate to tap into local conservation fees and environmental levies. These funds will be used to invest in the protection of the environment, its biological diversity and ecological life-support functions; and the promotion of sustainable natural resources use for economic development by supporting green and environmental enterprises.





Namibia intends to expand the establishment of such infrastructure, with plans for upcoming projects in other regions within the next five years. While Namibia introduced its inaugural community seed bank in 2023, neighboring countries such as Zambia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe have already extensively embraced this practice, with Zimbabwe currently boasting 26 community seed banks.