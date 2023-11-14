Sri Lanka: Supreme Court Holds Rajapaksa Brothers Responsible for Economic Crisis

In a landmark decision today, the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled that former President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, along with former Finance Ministers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa, are accountable for the economic crisis that has gripped the nation. The ruling, delivered by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, marks a pivotal moment in the country’s legal history.





The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka is the highest court in Sri Lanka and the final judicial instance of record. [Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]





The court’s decision stems from two fundamental rights petitions filed by a group, including the former president of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, Chandra Jayaratne. The petitioners urged the court to launch an investigation into the individuals responsible for the current economic downturn.





The verdict not only places blame on the former head of state and finance ministers but extends responsibility to other key figures, including former Central Bank Governors Ajith Nivard Cabral and Professor W.D. Laxman, as well as former Secretary of the Ministry of Finance S.R. Artigala and former President’s Secretary P.B. Jayasundara. Members of the Finance Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka were also implicated in violating fundamental rights.





The court’s majority opinion emphasizes that the actions of the accused have directly contributed to the economic crisis, impacting the nation’s financial stability and violating the fundamental rights of its citizens. The decision marks a critical juncture for Sri Lanka, prompting discussions on the need for systemic reforms to prevent a recurrence of such crises in the future.