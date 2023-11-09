Xi calls for letting internet better benefit people of all countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for letting the internet better benefit people of all countries when he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit via video.





Xi said that the vision of jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace, which he proposed at the second WIC in 2015, has garnered widespread international recognition and positive responses.





Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit via video on Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)





The vision answers the questions of our times related to resolving the development deficit, addressing security challenges, and enhancing mutual learning between civilizations, Xi said.





Xi stressed that the international community needs to deepen exchanges and practical cooperation to jointly advance the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace to a new stage.





He called for prioritizing development to let the fruits of internet development benefit more countries and people.





Xi emphasized the need to improve public access to information-based services, bridge the digital divide, and improve people's livelihood with internet development.





Calling for building a more peaceful and secure cyberspace, Xi stressed the need to respect cyber sovereignty and each country's way of internet governance and the need to oppose seeking hegemony, bloc confrontation and arms race in cyberspace.





Xi went on to underscore the need to crack down on cyber crimes, strengthen data security and personal information protection, and properly respond to the risks and challenges brought by sci-tech development to rules, society and ethics.





China is willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative and promote the safe development of AI, Xi said.





He also called for building a more equal and inclusive cyberspace. He stressed the need to better promote the shared values of humanity.





Xi underlined more high-quality online cultural products and efforts to fully showcase the outstanding achievements of human civilizations and actively promote civilization preservation and development.