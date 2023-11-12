Young Trailblazer: Moya’s Record Label Debut with ‘This Is My Story’!

In recent times, middle schoolers have been making waves on Japanese social media, such as ‘Hikiniku’ from the popular middle schooler Youtube channel ‘Kozou tyonmage’, which has 1.54 million subscribers, and the 15-year-old middle school student tuki. who scored a number one hit on the domestic Spotify virtual chart with her song “Bansanka”.





Moya [Photo: JAPANESE CULTURE PR TEAM]





Against this backdrop, the 13-year-old middle school student moya, who began working as a global model for the high-school girl uniform brand almost exactly six months ago on May 12th, 2023 released her original single ‘This Is My Story’ on streaming services worldwide on November 12th, 2023. She did this on her own record label, moya records. This marks her debut as a recording artist.





Seeking to emulate Bruno Mars, with a dream to be an international artist moya came to her father hoping to translate lyrics that she came up with in school into English. Her father spoke with his friend, English native speaker and music producer U-SKE ASADA to translate the lyrics and to lead the composition of the track.





Dai Hasegawa, who teaches the bass to moya, worked as the director of the music video, using the school where moya came up with the lyrics as a location, and focusing on scenes of moya in a uniform from the Lucy Pop brand for which she works as a global model. moya arranged the camera work, lighting and editing all on her own. The choreography was created by natsukiii, who moya takes lessons from. Viewers will get to see scenes of moya dancing on the roof of the school.





Moreover, as evidenced by how she is learning to play the bass, moya is interested in playing instruments, so along with her father, she found other musicians on TikTok and YouTube and approached them in English; such as Ecuadorean guitarist John Carpio, the Spanish drummer Darío de la Rosa who now lives in the U.S.A. and the Canadian bassist Colin Sankey. Combining the work of these international artists with U-SKE ASADA on keyboards, they created special instrumental tracks to accompany the song, making both instrumental and karaoke versions of these tracks available on streaming.