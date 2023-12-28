Egypt’s skyscrapers “put on” Chinese glass curtain walls

In the vast and scorching desert in North Africa, Chinese and Egyptian workers are working against the clock to dress up a cluster of newly erected high-rises in glass walls made in China.





Here is the Central Business District (CBD) of Egypt’s new administrative capital, 45 kilometers east of the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The new capital is not only a key project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative but also the largest project constructed by Chinese companies in Egypt.





This aerial photo taken on June 28, 2023 shows the Central Business District (CBD) of Egypt's new administrative capital, 45 kilometers east of Cairo, Egypt. (Li Binghong/Egyptian branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Handout via Xinhua)





After four years of construction, the modern city is finally taking shape, with a cluster of glass buildings shining like a mirage amidst the arid landscape.





Located near the Sahara Desert, Egypt’s climate is predominantly hot and dry, and the highest temperature can reach 50 degrees Celsius in summer. Under such an extreme environment, installing glass walls for these skyscrapers requires impeccable craftsmanship and top-notch materials, in which Chinese builders have stood out when compared to their Western counterparts.





By the spring of next year, all the curtain walls of the CBD will be installed completely. The CBD will continue to radiate the glory of the China-Egypt friendship, serving as an enduring symbol of the Belt and Road Initiative.