Sri Lanka-Pakistan Relationship Grows Stronger, Says Pakistani President

Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, economy, and culture with Egypt, Oman, Bosnia, Sri Lanka, and Cyprus. He expressed these views while engaging with ambassadors-designate/High Commissioner of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Republic of Cyprus, and the Democratic Socialist of Sri Lanka. The envoys presented their diplomatic credentials to the President and separately called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr today (Dec. 19).





High Commission-designate of Sri Lanka, Admiral (R) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne, Presenting Credentials to the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi





Welcoming the ambassador-designate of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, the President highlighted the significance Pakistan attaches to its bilateral relations with Egypt, reflecting shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinities, and values between the two brotherly countries. He emphasized the need for increased trade, economic, and cultural cooperation.





In discussions with the Ambassador-designate of the Sultanate of Oman, Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf al Kharusi, the President mentioned the excellent relations between Pakistan and Oman in various fields. He informed the ambassador about Pakistan’s investment-friendly environment and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provides a one-window operation for investment in IT, corporate farming, minerals, and the energy sector. The President also highlighted the atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).





Welcoming the Ambassador-designate of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic, the President stated that Pakistan deeply valued its friendship with Bosnia & Herzegovina based on brotherhood and mutual trust. He highlighted the tremendous scope to increase cooperation in trade, economy, and people-to-people contacts.





Speaking to the High Commission-designate of Sri Lanka, Admiral (R) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne, the President remarked that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had strengthened over the last seven decades. He emphasized the need for enhancing and strengthening cultural linkages between the two countries and exchanging visits at the political and cultural levels. The President acknowledged that Sri Lanka was the first country to enter into a Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan and highlighted the need to increase bilateral trade.





During his discussion with the Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Andreas P. Kouzoupis, the President expressed Pakistan’s consideration of Cyprus as an important friend and the desire to further improve bilateral relations. He appreciated the Republic of Cyprus’ consistent support to Pakistan in the context of the European Union. The President voiced strong concern over happenings in Gaza, stating that Israeli security forces had crossed all limits by killing innocent people, including children and women.





The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed hope that they would play their roles in further boosting bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.