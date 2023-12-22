Sri Lankan MP Accuses Putin of Orchestrating Hamas Attack on Israel





During a conference titled “After 9: The Fate of Sri Lanka?” organized by the United Kingdom Committee of the National Freedom Front, Wimal Weerawansa, leader of the National Freedom Front and Member of Parliament, made allegations connecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the recent Hamas attack on Israel. Weerawansa asserted that Putin orchestrated the attack strategically to divert international attention from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (Illustrated by Hady Dbouq/ Al Mayadeen English)

According to Weerawansa, Iran, a close ally of Putin, played a significant role in supporting Hamas. He claimed that Putin allegedly instructed Iran to support Hamas, thereby diverting global focus away from Ukraine and putting pressure on the United States, making it challenging for them to support both sides simultaneously.





Weerawansa further suggested that the internal conflict in Israel, characterized by protests against the Israeli Prime Minister, created a vulnerable moment for Hamas to carry out the attack. He also delved into the history of Hamas, alleging that Israel initially funded the group through Qatar. Additionally, he claimed that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, played a role in shaping Hamas into a more radical organization to weaken the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat.





While these claims remain unsubstantiated, they have introduced a new layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the Middle East. The potential involvement of global powers in regional conflicts, as suggested by Weerawansa, has raised concerns among experts closely monitoring the developments.