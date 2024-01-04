2023 deadliest year in a decade for journalists: PEC

A record number of journalists were killed last year, making 2023 the deadliest year in a decade for media workers, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) announced here on Wednesday.





People hold roses to mourn Lebanese photojournalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed by an Israeli shell, in the Lebanese town of Khiam, Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)





According to the PEC, 140 journalists were killed in 2023. Of these deaths, 90 were in the Middle East, followed by 20 in Latin America, 12 in Asia, 11 in Africa, four in Europe and three in North America.





In Gaza in the last three months of 2023, an average of one journalist was killed every day, PEC said. At least 81 have died in the Gaza Strip since October 7.





“We condemn these indiscriminate strikes,” said PEC President Blaise Lempen.





Founded in June 2004 by an international group of journalists, the PEC is a non-governmental organization. Its aim is to strengthen legal protection and safety for journalists in conflict zones, areas of civil unrest, or on dangerous missions.