China Pledges Stronger Cooperation with Bangladesh following Hasina’s Re-election

Yao Wen, the Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, at Gonobhaban, Dhaka, on January 8th, 2024. The purpose of the visit was to congratulate Sheikh Hasina on the successful organization of the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the victory of the Awami League.





During the meeting, Ambassador Yao conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes from the Chinese leadership to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He reiterated China's commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship, building mutual trust, and deepening practical cooperation between the two nations. The Ambassador expressed the Chinese leaders' dedication to elevating the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to new heights.





Ambassador Yao congratulated Sheikh Hasina for the successful holding of the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the winning of the Awami League [ Photo: Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh]

Ambassador Yao emphasized the critical developmental stage both China and Bangladesh are undergoing and assured that China would continue to be the most trustworthy partner and the most reliable friend of Bangladesh in its journey toward modernization. He acknowledged the exemplary model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation set by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





China pledged unwavering support for Bangladesh's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and to resist external interference. Additionally, Ambassador Yao expressed China's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in maintaining unity and stability while playing a more active role in international and regional affairs.





Highlighting China's dedication to assisting Bangladesh in achieving its development goals, Ambassador Yao mentioned support for the "Vision 2041" and the dream of "Sonar Bangla" at an early date. He further announced China's readiness to enhance all-round cooperation, facilitate and expand trade and investment, and promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh. China aims to contribute to the realization of a "Smart Bangladesh."





The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about the future of the bilateral relationship and their joint efforts towards shared prosperity and development.