China’s Anti-Corruption Campaign in 2023: Over 600,000 Officials were Disposed

On January 25, China’s top anti-corruption agency, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), revealed on its official website that it received 1.057 million allegation reports in 2023. Out of these, 626,000 cases were filed, resulting in disciplinary measures against 610,000 individuals.





File Photo





The disciplined individuals included 49 officials at the provincial and ministerial level, 3,144 officials at the department and bureau level, 24,000 officials at the county and division level, 82,000 officials at the township and section level, and 85,000 general officials. Additionally, disciplinary actions were taken against 417,000 individuals from rural areas, enterprises, and other sectors.





The CCDI also disclosed that it initiated cases against 17,000 individuals involved in bribery and transferred 3,389 individuals to the public prosecutor’s office.





The anti-corruption campaign highlights China’s ongoing efforts to tackle corruption at all levels of government and society, demonstrating the authorities’ commitment to upholding integrity and maintaining clean governance.