Chinese Scientists Apply Quantum Encryption to E-commerce

Chinese scientists have recently proposed an e-commerce protocol that incorporates quantum technology, marking a world-first implementation with a five-user online trading scenario, as reported by China’s Xinhua News Agency on January 15. The research team from Nanjing University and Renmin University of China developed a new quantum digital signature that encrypts the trading protocol, ensuring transaction integrity, authenticity, and non-repudiation. The study was published on Saturday in “Science Advances,” a sub-journal of “Science.”





With advancements in quantum computing, the classical encryption algorithms currently used in e-commerce are increasingly vulnerable to hacking due to exponential increases in computing power. As a result, researchers have been exploring the use of quantum entanglement, which involves distributing unhackable quantum states among multiple parties, as a means to protect against identity theft and payment fraud. The development by the Chinese research team contributes to enhancing e-commerce security in the upcoming “quantum era”, said Yin Hualei, an associate professor from Renmin University of China.