High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Meets Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee in Pakistan

Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at Joint Staffs Headquarters in Rawalpindi.





Upon arrival at JSHQ, the High Commissioner was warmly welcomed and received by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, along with his principal staff officers.





[Photo: Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan]





Later, they had a cordial and lengthy discussion on the brotherly and friendly diplomatic relations between the two nations over decades.





While welcoming the High Commissioner to Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee stressed and lauded Sri Lanka for the unwavering support extended to Pakistan in times of need. Moreover, he emphasized the cornerstone of diplomatic relations between the two nations based on the longstanding defense relationship. He further pledged continuous support to Sri Lanka and praised President Ranil Wickremesinghe for his strong leadership. He also extended his greetings to the National Security Advisor, Secretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, and the three Service Commanders of Sri Lanka.





Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unstinted support in the past to eradicate the menace of terrorism from Sri Lanka. He thanked Pakistan for the extensive training opportunities and facilities provided to the Sri Lankan military officers, as well as the support extended to the defence sector. He also assured continued support for Pakistan in all possible ways and apprised the political and military leadership of Pakistan.





Brigadier Kaminda Silva, Minister Counsellor Defence, accompanied the High Commissioner, while Lieutenant General Ahsen Gulrez HI(M), Director General Joint Staff, and a few other Staff Officers at the office of CJCSC attended the discussion.