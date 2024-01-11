Maldives and China: Joint Communiqué

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in Beijing on Wednesday. The two heads of state announced the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Here is the joint press communiqué issued today by both governments





At the invitation of His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives, paid a state visit to China from January 8 to 12, 2024. During the visit, President Mohamed Muizzu held talks with President Xi Jinping, and had meetings with Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, leaders of the two countries had in-depth exchanges of views on reinforcing China-Maldives traditional friendship and deepening friendly cooperation, and reached extensive consensus.





Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2024. Xi held talks with Muizzu, who is paying a state visit to China, in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)





The two sides share the view that China and the Maldives are sincere friends of mutual trust and assistance, and partners for common development and prosperity. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 52 years ago, the two countries have always respected and supported each other, setting a fine example of equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation between countries of different sizes. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both sides, China-Maldives relations have withstood the test of time and international changes, and maintained a sound momentum of development.





The two sides share the view that as changes of the world, our times and history unfold, the strategic significance of China-Maldives relations has become more prominent. The two sides agree to elevate China-Maldives relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, better leverage the political guidance of high-level engagement, expand practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, strengthen collaboration on international and multilateral affairs, enhance the well-being of the two peoples, and work toward a China-Maldives community with a shared future.





The two sides agree to maintain the momentum of high-level engagement, deepen political mutual trust, expand friendly interactions at all levels between governments, legislative bodies, political parties and social organizations of the two countries, and strengthen exchange of experience on governance.





The two sides agree to continue firmly supporting each other in safeguarding their respective core interests. China firmly supports the Maldives in upholding its national sovereignty, independence and national dignity, respects and supports the Maldives’ exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and firmly opposes external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives. The Maldives is firmly committed to the one-China principle, recognizing that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Maldives opposes any statement or action that undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposes all “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, and will not develop any form of official relations with Taiwan. The Maldives opposes external interference in China’s internal affairs under any pretext and supports all efforts made by China to achieve national reunification.





The two sides agree to focus on pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation in the efforts to better synergize their development strategies, fully implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and further enhance the level and quality of cooperation, and strengthen practical cooperation in green development, digital economy, blue economy and other fields, to achieve mutual benefits and common development.





The two sides will actively promote economic and trade cooperation, fully leverage the mechanism of China-Maldives Joint Committee on Economic and Trade Cooperation, enhance trade facilitation, and promote high-quality development of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. The two sides will guide and encourage cooperation between enterprises of the two countries, to promote the sound development of bilateral investment cooperation.





The Maldives expresses its appreciation for the long-standing, selfless help extended by China for the economic and social development of Maldives. China expresses its readiness to continue providing support for Maldives to the best of its capability in areas that the Maldives deems as priorities, including infrastructure construction, medical service and health, improvement of people’s livelihood, new energy, agriculture, and protection of marine environment.





The two sides agree to focus on implementing the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in the efforts to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation on improving people’s well-being. The two sides intend to continue exchanges and cooperation in such areas as science and technology, culture, tourism, education, sports, civil aviation, personnel training, health, scientific and technological innovation, affairs related to women, youth and people with disabilities, press and publication, radio, film and television, people-to-people ties, and subnational cooperation.





The two sides agree to deepen cooperation in the field of ecology and environment, advocate green, low-carbon, circular and sustainable development, implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, work together for building the green Belt and Road, and strengthen communication and cooperation on Climate Change and other issues.





The two sides agree to explore ways towards implementing the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in the efforts to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and jointly meet key challenges including those posed by traditional and non-traditional security challenges, to promote the development of bilateral relations and contribute to peace and stability at regional and global levels.





The Maldives highly appreciates the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, the BRI, the principle of promoting amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness with neighboring countries, the GDI, the GSI, and the GCI, which are put forth by President Xi Jinping. The Maldives appreciates the value of these initiatives and in this regard, stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to actively participate in and accelerate the implementation of the above visions and initiatives. The Maldives intends to join the Group of Friends of the GDI and work with other parties to promote practical cooperation in areas identified by the GDI, so as to create synergy for accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.





During the visit, the two sides signed the Action Plan between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Republic of Maldives for Building a China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership (2024-2028) and documents on cooperation in such areas as Belt and Road cooperation, economic and technical cooperation, blue economy, digital economy, green development, infrastructure construction, and assistance for people’s livelihood.





The two sides are satisfied with the outcomes of the visit by President Mohamed Muizzu to China, and agree that the visit is of great significance to advancing the China-Maldives comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. President Mohamed Muizzu expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality of President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Government and the Chinese people, and invited Chinese Leaders to visit the Maldives at mutually convenient times. The Two sides agree to maintain communication over this matter via diplomatic channels.