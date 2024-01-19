Non-Aligned Movement nations push for greater say in int’l affairs

Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states meeting here are coalescing positions to ensure that the 120-member state organization has a greater say in international affairs.

Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo, while opening the two-day NAM Ministerial Meeting Wednesday, as part of the 19th Summit of the NAM, said the Movement gathers at a time of increased geopolitical tension.





Senior officials from members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) attend a meeting in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, on Jan. 15, 2024. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)





Alupo said with such happenings on the international fora, NAM countries should remain united and stick to the founding principles of the Movement, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, recognition of the equality of all races and the equality of all nations, large and small, and abstention from intervention or interference into the internal affairs of another country.





“As countries of the Global South, we have regularly come together to discuss issues of common interest and concern. This meeting is yet another opportunity for you to continue with a constructive conversation on these issues,” she said. “Ongoing geopolitical tensions and conflicts, such as the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Palestine, are a matter of concern for us all. They not only pose challenges to the core principles of our Movement, but they have also caused loss of human lives, destruction of property and contributed to the already precarious humanitarian situation around the world, through internal displacement and creation of refugees.”





Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of Namibia, argued that member states should continue pursuing multilateralism as opposed to unilateralism in the governance of global affairs. Nandi-Ndaitwah said developed nations should desist from taking unilateral decisions like imposing sanctions and suspending nations from multilateral institutions.





“We must, therefore, continue to strengthen and advocate for consistent application of the UN Charter, which recognizes sovereignty, equality of all member states, and respect for territorial integrity,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. She said the outcome of the ongoing NAM meeting is important for pushing the position of the Movement at this year’s UN summit scheduled for September.





She argued that NAM remains relevant in the modern world and, therefore, nations must maximize cooperation to address the main challenges facing nations.





Naledi Pandor, minister of international relations and cooperation of South Africa, called for the reform of the global governance system.





The ongoing NAM meetings are held under the theme featuring “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.”





- Xinhua